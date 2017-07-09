Backstage Update on Why AJ Styles Won the US Title at MSG

AJ Styles became the new United States Champion on Friday night, as he defeated Kevin Owens during a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.

The title change brought up one important question: is Kevin Owens hurt? Because WWE typically doesn’t change titles during non-televised events. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Owens isn’t hurt, and the title changed hands because WWE just felt like changing a title at MSG.

“I have no indication that Kevin Owens is injured, and it looks like the AJ Styles title change was just a booking decision. They wanted to do something at a house show, and that’s what they did.”

Originally, Owens was supposed to defend the US Title against Styles at the next pay-per-view, but it looks like the roles will be reversed, unless Owens wins it back on this Tuesday’s SmackDown show.

AJ did defend the title over the weekend, as he was involved in a triple threat match between himself, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin.