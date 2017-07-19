Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s Possible UFC Return

– As we noted earlier, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has re-entered the USADA drug testing pool, leading to speculation he could be considering a return to UFC in the future.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Brock Lesnar has specifically re-entered the USADA testing pool because he’s possibly planning a fight at Madison Square Garden later this year.

As noted, Brock’s contract with WWE is believed to expire after WrestleMania 34 next year and he’s currently doesn’t have intention to re-sign. This is another reason why he’ll likely drop RAW’s Universal title at this year’s SummerSlam.

Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp also noted that Lesnar has to fulfill the rest of his suspension before he’s allowed to fight in UFC again.