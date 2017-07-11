Backstage Update on the Broken Hardys Coming to WWE

On Monday’s Raw, Matt Hardy did a promo which led many to believe that the “Broken” character will be making its WWE debut at some point in the very near future.

As of this writing, we don’t know what the status is of the legal situation between Matt Hardy and Anthem Sports, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deal is probably close to being done, or else WWE wouldn’t allow Matt to make references to his “Broken” persona.

“You could see that, either that deal is done, and this is the start of the build towards it, or they’re real confident that the deal is about to be done. It was changing everyday, but I know that they were very close, and then it wasn’t so close over the last week. But this was a pretty strong tease. It was the strongest tease, by far, that they’ve done. So, I think that, however that thing got settled, it’s pretty much close to settled. It’s gotta be close to settled, if not settled already.

PW Insider recently reported that the word backstage at the most recent Impact tapings was that Anthem still wasn’t close to making a deal with the Hardys. But, things might’ve changed over the last few days.