Backstage Update on the Broken Hardys Coming to WWE

Earlier in the week, Matt Hardy sent out a tweet which led many to believe that he and Anthem Sports — the owners of Global Force Wrestling, which was formerly TNA, and the Broken Hardys gimmick — were close to a deal which would allow Matt to use the Broken gimmick in WWE. Sadly though, it appears that this isn’t the case.

According to PW Insider, the word backstage at the most recent GFW Impact tapings was that Anthem and Matt Hardy aren’t anywhere close to a deal. If this is true, then it’ll probably be quite a while before we see the popular gimmick in WWE.

The Hardys are scheduled to challenge Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Titles at this Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire show, but it doesn’t look like they’ll regain the titles in that match. In fact, it could be a long time before we see Jeff and Matt with the titles again.

Don’t be surprised if the Hardys have yet another match with Sheamus and Cesaro at this year’s SummerSlam, as there doesn’t seem to be a clear direction for either team following this Sunday’s pay-per-view.