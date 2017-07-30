Backstage Update On GFW-Broken Trademarks

– According to PWInsider, four Broken Universe-related trademarks that Global Force Wrestling filed for registration have been given an initial refusal by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademarks recently filed by then-TNA were refused for a variety of reasons. What seems to be the biggest leverage here is that Matt Hardy filed the trademark “Broken Matt Hardy” first. GFW also needs to indicate whether “Broken Matt” refers to a living person and if it does, Matt will have to sign off, because Matt filed first, his application will hold precedence here.

The following GFW trademark attempts also failed:

* Brother Nero

* Broken Brilliance

* Vanguard1

It was indicated that all trademarks were refused because the wordings used for identification and classification of goods and services in the initial filing were too broad, additional clarification is needed.