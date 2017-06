– As noted, Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a possible Punjabi Prison match is planned as the main event for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia.

According to PWInsider, WWE recently recovered the Punjabi Prison structure from their company warehouse to have it cleaned and repaired for future use. The match is now currently set to headline Battleground.

This will be the third Punjabi Prison match in WWE history.