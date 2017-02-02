Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s WWE Status

– As noted, Finn Balor was recently evaluated by doctors and was not cleared to return to the ring, he remains out of action with a torn labrum since SummerSlam 2016.

There was on-going speculation that Finn could return as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant last weekend.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s now possible Balor was never even considered the Rumble, his return has always been scheduled for late February or early March. Balor said on The Sam Roberts Podcast back in December that he was looking at WrestleMania 33 as his return date but that he could be able to come back sooner. Bottom line, Balor is expected to appear at WrestleMania 33 in some form, we will keep you updated on all Finn Balor news when it becomes available.

Balor tweeted the following last month: