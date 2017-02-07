Backstage Update On Seth Rollins Vs. Triple H At WrestleMania 33

As noted, WWE had advertised an injury update for Seth Rollins on last night’s Monday Night RAW after Rollins tore his MCL on last week’s show during a brawl with Samoa Joe.

Rollins flew to Birmingham, Alabama last week, where he met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews to have his injured right knee evaluated. WWE didn’t provide any new details on Rollins’ injury, and noted that his participation at WrestleMania was in doubt.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials are proceeding with the idea that Rollins will be able to make the show and face Triple H, as originally planned.

“Seth is considered good for WrestleMania,” Meltzer said. “So Triple H vs. Seth is on, and that’s what they’re working towards.”