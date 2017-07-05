Backstage Update On A Potential Brock Lesnar Vs. Finn Balor Feud

Prior to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view back in June, WWE heavily teased a Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor feud, which led many to believe that the match was going to happen at some point before next year’s WrestleMania. However, it doesn’t look like the match is going to happen at all, or at least anytime soon.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a Balor vs. Lesnar feud is no longer in the cards, which could mean that the Lesnar vs. Joe feud will continue following The Beast’s rumored match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Originally, Lesnar vs. Reigns was planned for next year’s WrestleMania. But, for whatever reason, WWE decided to move the match up to SummerSlam, hence why Lesnar vs. Balor is no longer in the cards.

The original plan called for Lesnar to run through all of Raw’s top superstars like Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt before his match with Reigns in New Orleans. Basically, the idea was to make Brock look as strong as possible going into the match, so that Reigns’ victory over him would, in theory, make a serious impact.

We don’t know what the plan is for Finn Balor at SummerSlam. All we can hope for is that his feud with The Drifter ends at Great Balls of Fire, because no one will want to see that match at SummerSlam.

There’s a chance that Balor could end up working with Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, which is something that has been teased many times in the past.