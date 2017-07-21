Backstage Update On ‘Talking Smack’ Cancellation

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a source within WWE is denying Sports Illustrated’s report that Talking Smack was canceled because Vince McMahon was not pleased with the show.

It was noted that Vince would have canceled Talking Smack outright instead of continuing to air it after pay-per-views if this were true.

Vince McMahon doesn’t hate Talking Smack, but he does not watch it either, he apparently receives a weekly report about the series every Wednesday. One segment Vince was reportedly unhappy with, when The New Day appeared on the show after Kofi was cleared for return but Vince felt his first appearance should have been on SmackDown.