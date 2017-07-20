Backstage Update On Top NXT Team Debuting At Battleground

– As previously seen, Breezango is currently involved in an angle where somebody have been invading their rooms, destroying photos and valuables. The reveal is set to happen at Battleground, with the person or persons finally showing their true identity.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the team that could be revealed behind the angle is SAnitY. The timing of the debut would be interesting because they are currently scheduled to compete for the NXT Tag Team Championships against the Authors of Pain at TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Another scenario could see a reunion between Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, leading to a feud between the two teams.