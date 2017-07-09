Backstage Update On WWE SummerSlam Main Event

– As noted, the smart money for tonight’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view came in late last week, check that out at this link.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan is still in motion for Roman Reigns to challange Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship. The original plan was for Reigns to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but WWE has now moved the match to SummerSlam. Reigns’ recent losses to Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman will help set up future challengers for him.

