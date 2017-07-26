Backstage Update on the WWE Title Plan For SummerSlam

On Tuesday’s SmackDown, we found out that next week, we’ll see a match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura which will determine the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

According to Cageside Seats, Cena is expected to win that match, and go on to challenger Jinder Mahal at next month’s big event in Brooklyn.

As of this writing, we don’t know what the plan is for Shinsuke Nakamura. Hopefully he ends up facing someone a lot better than Baron Corbin, because their last match together was pretty awful.