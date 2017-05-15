Backstage News On Women’s Tournament Taping, WWE Scouting Talent

– According to PWInsider Elite, WWE officials are said to be scouting the SHIMMER promotion for the upcoming 32-competitor women’s tournament that will air on the WWE Network later this year. It was also noted that WWE official are interested in former TNA Knockouts Jade and Marti Bella for the tournament.

It’s believed WWE will bring in talent from the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion in Japan, including Welsh wrestler Nixon Newell and Evie from New Zealand.

WWE is set to begin taping the tournament on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University and scheduled the live tournament finals on Tuesday, August 29th.