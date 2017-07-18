Backstage Update on WWE’s Plan for the Universal Title at SummerSlam

Originally, it looked like Brock Lesnar was going to defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at SummerSlam, but then, the plan was changed to Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, and now, it looks like Lesnar will defend his title against both men, as well as Samoa Joe, whom he defeated back at Great Balls of Fire.

On Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE will do a four way for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

“So, they’re doing a four way [for the Universal Title], so the women are no longer doing a four way obviously.”

The women’s title match at SummerSlam, which, as Meltzer noted, was originally supposed to be a four way between Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, will now become a singles match, as WWE doesn’t want to have more than one four way title match on the show.