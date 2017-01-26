Backstage WrestleMania 33 Plans For Reigns And Undertaker, Possible Rumble Winner, More

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, current plans do not have WWE Champion AJ Styles and current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens going into WrestleMania 33 as champions.

It’s also been confirmed that the WWE Title will be defended at February’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view along with the RAW brand having their Fastlane pay-per-view in February.

The Observer adds that the WrestleMania line-up at this point looks like

* Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

* Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

* Shaquille O’Neal vs. Big Show

* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks.

The Observer also notes that if current plans don’t change, we will see Orton winning the Rumble match and Wyatt winning the Chamber match, setting up their match for the WWE Title at WrestleMania.

It’s likely that either Taker vs. Reigns, Jericho vs. Owens or Goldberg vs. Lesnar would be for the WWE Universal Title but Owens vs. Jericho makes more sense as the United States Title match as Jericho currently holds that belt.

WWE NXT Superstar Samoa Joe is expected to be called up, a feud with Cena at WrestleMania has been pitched, also rumors of Styles vs. Shane McMahon.

