Baron Corbin Calls Out TSA On Twtter, Paige Return Update, Apollo Crews Arrives On RAW

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As noted, WWE Superstars have been calling out the TSA on Twitter recently. Baron Corbin is the latest Superstar to take to twitter and complain about TSA after they broke a pair of his GUNNAR Optik sunglasses today:

– Seen below, Paige noted on Twitter that she was visiting her doctor today for a check up. As noted, she’s been sidelined from action since last summer after having neck surgery.

– Take a look at the following video featuring The dynamic Apollo Crews being annoucned as the first SmackDown LIVE competitor to move to Raw.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here