Baron Corbin Cashing In at SummerSlam?

Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship reign will likely come to an end at SummerSlam, as he’s set to defend the title against Shinsuke Nakamura. However, that doesn’t mean that Nakamura will leave Brooklyn with the WWE Title.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has kicked around the idea of having Baron Corbin successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract immediately following Nakamura’s title win.

Of course, Nakamura could just defeat Mahal, and leave the event with the title. Either way, Mahal’s title reign will likely end on August 20.