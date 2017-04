WWE officials are high on Baron Corbin as evident when he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. His potential is seen to be greater than Braun Strowman, and he is in line for a larger main event push. Strowman is also in the plans to receive a huge push on Raw, however he will be after Corbin.

There’s a good chance that by the time programs start to build for SummerSlam that Baron Corbin will be in the mix for the WWE Title.