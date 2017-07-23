Baron Corbin Teases Cashing In Tonight, AJ Styles Throws Out First Pitch (Video)

William Baker
– Seen below, Baron Corbin has arrived for his match against Shinsuke Nakamura but also speaks on the potential of him cashing in Money in the Bank at WWE Battleground.

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles threw out the first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers game earlier today, before his match against Kevin Owens at Battleground tonight.

