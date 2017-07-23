Baron Corbin Teases Cashing In Tonight, AJ Styles Throws Out First Pitch (Video)

– Seen below, Baron Corbin has arrived for his match against Shinsuke Nakamura but also speaks on the potential of him cashing in Money in the Bank at WWE Battleground.
– WWE Superstar AJ Styles threw out the first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers game earlier today, before his match against Kevin Owens at Battleground tonight.
AJ Styles throws out 1st pitch at Phils game today. Check out his interview w/ my guys @EricSGolden & @JohnBarchard https://t.co/zMtGcNtQkG pic.twitter.com/CARTUM6MoL
— Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) July 23, 2017