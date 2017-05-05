Batista Explains Why WWE Hasn’t Brought Him Back

Batista revealed on Chris Jericho’s podcast that WWE hasn’t asked him to return back. He pitched an idea to Triple H and Vince McMahon about running a program with Hunter but they showed no interest in it.

“I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

Batista also said he misses wrestling but doesn’t miss the politics in WWE:

“Yeah, I miss it a lot. There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bullshit. Yeah it’s the bullshit man, it’s just too much bullshit.”