Batista On LeBron James’ Home Being Vandalized (Video)

– Former WWE star Batista recently caught up with TMZ and spoke about a variety of topics including Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James having his home vandalized and more, check out the highlight below:

“Oh man, you follow me… I have no tolerance for that stuff,” Batista said. “I feel for him. I don’t know if there is anything you can say with something like that. Unless you catch the people who did it, it’s just like the scum of the earth people who would do stuff like that. It’s literally making me mad just thinking about it.”

Check out the video below: