Battleground Predictions

I almost decided to go to this show as Stubhub had some cheap prices and even Wells Fargo was giving out discount on tickets, possibly due to not enough tickets being sold?

• Pre- Show- Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

Atleast Tye is getting some TV time, even if it is on the preshow. Not really much to go off of here. Expect Tye to get the win here.

Winner: Tye Dillinger

• Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

A rematch from Smackdown, could have been better if with having their first match actually happen on the “PPV” itself, but what do I know? This could go either way here as Mike can win with an assist from Maria OR a miscue between the two can lead to a Sami win. Now simple .500 booking isn’t going to work here if you want to do something with Mike, so he needs a decisive win.

Winner- Mike Kanellis

• Smackdown Tag Titles The Usos vs. The New Day

For PG, that battle rap they had was better than expected. The New Day won via count out back at Money in the Bank. Don’t expect a title win tonight. I see The Usos winning tonight via heel tactics thus setting up a final rematch at Summerslam.

Winners and STILL champs-The Usos

• Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Do they give Corbin this win here? OR Does it matter if he wins or loses since he has the MITB? This looks like it can be a stiff brawl between the two and maybe that’s the way to go to protect them both.

Double DQ/Countout

• Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Tamina vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender; Elimination)

Would have been better to see the champ as the special ref here. Third attempt at this kind of match. The first lead to the first ever Women’s MITB match and with this one, they just swapped out Carmella for Lana. From a storyline point, it would make sense to have Tamina win here, since she is family of Naomi, but I doubt they would do that here. Lana has failed (MISERABLY) in her title matches, and Becky and Natalya are unfortunately just here as fillers.

Winner: Charlotte

• John Cena vs. Rusev (Flag)

Somethings just stay the same…The return of Rusev just so he could job to Cena in a flag match? Don’t expect a different outcome.

Winner: John Cena

• AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (United States Championship)

They switched the title at a house show because why not? Hopefully they don’t do a quick switch back. It’s highly possible the title would have originally switched anyway with Styles getting the win and I’m sure that will stay the same. There is no reason to have Styles drop the belt back so quick.

Winner and STILL champ- AJ Styles

• Punjabi Prison WWE Title- Jinder Mahal © vs Randy Orton.

The Punjabi Prison, this match structure just doesn’t look appealing to me personally. From the outside looking in, it just seems more like an eye sore than anything else. Now this can only go one way here. Jinder HAS to retain here, it is still too early to pull the plug on his title reign to give back to Orton here, especially after he has lost twice. The question here is, will there be a cash in? This match is the perfect opportunity to cash in. After a grueling cage match, the champion is vulnerable.

Winner and STILL champ: Jinder Mahal………BEFORE Cash in?