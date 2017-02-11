Bayley: “The Everyday girl”

“I’m just me. I’m just Bayley. And when I go out there and I’m able to give a fan a hug or a high five. I just really remember that feeling of being on the other side of the barricade and if my favourite WWE superstar pointed at me, it made my whole night”. – Bayley (Raw (23/1/17)

WWE superstars are larger than life characters that do battle in the bizarre world of World Wrestling Entertainment. There are a variety of characters that appear on WWE television and many of these characters have become heroes to millions of fans around the world – look no further than The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena. Fans look up to these characters; they aspire to be like them or look like them, but ultimately know they can never be them. However, today, WWE has a superstar who has not only become a hero to millions of people around the world but has also connected with fans on such a level that they see themselves in this superstar. This superstars name is “Bayley!”

Bayley is one of the most popular and unique superstars in the WWE and she also happens to be one of the women responsible for the “women’s revolution” in WWE. Raw, the show Bayley is featured on also has two other women who were pivotal in the women’s revolution – Charlotte and Sasha Banks. Charlotte is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and because of this she has been called “genetically superior”. Sasha Banks, nicknamed “The Boss” is a superstar that carries herself with a swagger that could be compared to The Rock and she also happens to be the cousin of Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg. While Sasha and Charlotte have both become very popular superstars who fans have grown to love, it is possible that those fans cannot truly relate to Sasha and Charlotte. Fans cannot relate to being the daughter of Ric Flair and fans cannot relate to being a super-stylish star like Sasha Banks. Bayley, on the other hand, is someone who fans not only love but can connect with on an emotional level.

It is apropos that Bayley is known as the “hugger” as she is the superstar who has literally touched and inspired millions of fans around the world. Bayley is unlike other WWE superstars, she enters the ring with a bright coloured outfit (a tribute to her childhood hero Macho Man Randy Savage) and also the “Bayley buddies” come out from the ground revealing themselves to the world, all of this displays Bayley’s innocence and inner-child to the world. Bayley is not a character, Bayley is just being Bayley. Bayley walks to the ring every night wearing her lifelong WWE fandom as a badge of honour and this allows fans around the world to see themselves in Bayley, she has achieved her dream but has not forgotten the fact that she was a fan first. Bayley has inspired young girls to dream big, and for grown men and women to embrace their love of WWE and be proud of it.

On a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Charlotte showed the WWE fans old pictures of a young Bayley with superstars like John Cena and Bret Hart. This was an attempt to embarrass Bayley, however, in reality; this segment was used to show fans why they love Bayley. Bayley would later come out and embrace her history and her love for the WWE. This segment allowed fans to see Bayley as a WWE fan, just like they are. The fans in attendance and the millions watching around the world are the same fans that proudly display their pictures with their favourite WWE superstars on Facebook and Twitter and to see Bayley do the same, only increased their admiration for Bayley.

In Introduction to Film Studies (5th Edition (2012), Nelmes, J writes: “the star is seen, first and foremost, as an object of desire” (PG 169/70). Not long ago, this was WWE’s only focus when it came to the women, they made sure their women were attractive and able to draw an audience with their looks, whether they could wrestle or not was irrelevant. Today, the landscape has changed and women are being given the same respect as the men and they are judged on their performances and not so much on how they look. Bayley, though, a beautiful woman is much, much more than this. It is Bayley’s in-ring performances, her undeniable charisma, and genuineness when she performs that fans desire, her looks do not define her and nor should they. It is because of these qualities that fans in the UK chant: “Heeeey hey Bayley! Ooh! Aah! I wanna know if you’ll be my girl?”

At the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Bayley was unable to win the WWE women’s championship as she lost to Charlotte. However, the underdog quality attached to Bayley is another reason fans have found such a strong and emotional connection to Bayley. We all have struggles and losses that we have to deal with and seeing Bayley be knocked down, only to get back up and continue chasing her dream, has given us all someone who we can patter ourselves after and take the qualities she displays and transfer them into our own lives. When fans see Bayley, they do not see someone who is larger than life or someone who is too big, they see themselves in Bayley. Although Bayley actually gets into the WWE ring and wrestles, she is a fan just like everyone watching and she is living out the dream for the thousands of WWE fans in attendance and the millions watching around the world. And for this reason, Bayley has and will forever have a special place in the hearts of WWE fans.