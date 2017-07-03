Bayley Explains Why She’s In A ‘Weird Spot’ In Her Career

To say that Bayley hasn’t been booked well since her main roster call up would be a massive understatement. Somehow, WWE has managed to take someone who was arguably the most popular superstar down in NXT, and make them one of the worst, and most unlikable characters on WWE television.

During her appearance on the Steve Austin Show podcast, Bayley was asked about her main roster experience so far, and she explained why she’s in a “weird spot” in her career at the moment.

“With NXT I felt I can do anything,” said Bayley on the Steve Austin Show. “I knew exactly what they wanted and how they were going to react to me and my opponent, no matter who it was. I knew what they can do to get a reaction and what I can do to get sympathy or anything. But with this crowd I’m still kind of figuring them out with WWE.

“I think it has a lot to do with, I don’t know, in this day and age the crowds are… it’s so different than back then and they all want to cheer for the wrong person or they’re on their Twitter. That can mess with your head too, just reading tweets and people telling you this and you start to believe it. And you’re like ‘wait…’

“But I’m still kind of figuring them out. I feel right now I’m kind of in a weird spot with my career. So when I first came I felt like ‘Alright, I’m still from NXT.’ I felt like I knew exactly what I was doing. But now I’m just… you know how we were talking a couple of months ago and you were helping me out with matches and stuff and how I need to go about certain things, I’m still figuring it out. I’m at a weird spot right now.”

Here’s the thing: the crowds being “weird” has absolutely nothing to do with anything in this case. Remember when Bayley debuted as Sasha Banks’ mystery partner? The crowd popped huge for her that night. Or what about when she made her official main roster debut on Raw roughly a year ago? The crowd popped for her that night too. In fact, the crowd has been completely with her up until recently, and that’s because of WWE’s horrendous booking. They’re not putting her in a position to be liked, and the crowd is reacting accordingly.