Was Bayley Injured on Raw?

On this past Monday’s Raw, ex-WWE Raw and NXT Women’s Champion Bayley, who is set to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Title at SummerSlam, took on Nia Jax, and according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former NXT megastar might’ve suffered a pretty significant injury during the match.

“Well, I gotta talk about this [Bayley vs. Nia Jax] match real quick. Maybe Bayley is just like a tremendous worker and she does a great job selling, but I think she separated her shoulder in this match. There was a spot where Bayley got thrown to the mat, I mean, Nia was just throwing her outside, and Bayley landed right on her shoulder, and went outside and started selling it, or was really hurt. And then later, Nia gets her up in a double chicken wing, and just drops her right on her shoulder, and at that point, in a match that already had no heat, that already nobody cared about, Bayley rolled outside and just sat there for like 30, 45 seconds. And the referee is talking to her, he’s fiddling with the gimmick on his belt where he sends word to the back. Maybe she’s just really great and this is a storyline, but I’ve separated my shoulder, and I bought this, I’ll just say that.”

Dave Meltzer, also of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has noted that he hasn’t heard anything regarding an injury to Bayley.