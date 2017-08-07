Bayley Off SummerSlam Due To Separated Shoulder, Will Address Future On RAW

Another one bites the dust.

WWE announced on Monday that Bayley underwent an evaluation where it was revealed that she has suffered a separated shoulder and as a result, she will not be competing at this month’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view as scheduled.

Bayley was originally slated to square-off against Alexa Bliss in a match with the RAW Women’s Championship on-the-line.

WWE announced that Bayley will be appearing on tonight’s episode of RAW to address her future status.

