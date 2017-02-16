Bayley Stops By Full Sail (Photo), Linda McMahon Swearing-In At The White...

Bayley Stops By Full Sail (Photo), Linda McMahon Swearing-In At The White House (Video)

– Newly crowned RAW Women’s Champion Bayley made her first stop at Full Sail University this week and posted the following on her history with Charlotte Flair:

In September 2014 I had my very first title match for #NXT vs Charlotte Flair in that building behind me. I didn't win. But now….. pic.twitter.com/bl6yyXDrGh — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 15, 2017

Seen below is video of Linda’s swearing-in with her grandkids and Vice President Mike Pence.