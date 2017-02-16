Bayley Stops By Full Sail (Photo), Linda McMahon Swearing-In At The White House (Video)

Headlines Bayley Stops By Full Sail (Photo), Linda McMahon Swearing-In At The White...

– Newly crowned RAW Women’s Champion Bayley made her first stop at Full Sail University this week and posted the following on her history with Charlotte Flair:

Seen below is video of Linda’s swearing-in with her grandkids and Vice President Mike Pence.