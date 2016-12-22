Bayley On Her Favorite Dusty Rhodes Story, Joining WWE’s Main Roster, Her WWE Debut, More

– WWE Superstar Bayley recently participated in a interview with Total Wrestling Magazine and discussed life in NXT, experiences on the road and more, check out the highlights below:

On her WWE debut and teaming with Sasha Banks to face Dana Brooke and Charlotte Flair:

“It was incredible. I was trying to keep it cool the whole day. Because it wasn’t my official debut I feel like I held in my emotions a lot as I thought this doesn’t mean anything really, so I’m just going to have fun with it and enjoy it. I thought it was ok and I said thank you for letting me do this, that was incredible. I was so surprised by how excited the crowd was that it was me. I thought it was fun. Then I got to my hotel room and as soon as I closed the door I broke down and was like what just happened?”

On differences with being in NXT to WWE’s main roster:

“It’s tough but it’s all worth it. It’s been a long road for me coming from NXT. I’ve been with NXT for almost four years, and just getting to WWE and now being able to travel with them; I kind of have to make new friends and get hotel rooms, and travel in different cities every single night. It’s very different, but it’s so much fun. All the hard work that I had with NXT has prepared me for this.”

On Dusty Rhodes:

“He believed in everybody and he always caught that one special thing about somebody, even if they didn’t know what that was. He would just find the little things that about people that were so special.”

Her favorite Dusty Rhodes story:

“When I first started my character in my first match with Alicia Fox, I walked out with my hair I a ponytail and as soon as I got into the ring I took the ponytail out and let my hair down, because I knew it would get messed up and I didn’t want to look ridiculous on TV. When I came back through the curtain Dusty was the first one to stop me and he said, ‘why did you take your hair down?’ I said because it’s going to get messed up and I didn’t think WWE would like a girl with a ponytail. He said, ‘no. That is your trademark. That is your thing. That’s what makes you stand out.’ And now little girls love to put their hair up in a side ponytail and it’s like a little trademark.”