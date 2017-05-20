Becky Lynch: “I’ve Never Gotten To Face Her In A Fair Fight”

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Becky Lynch recently participated in a interview with USA Today’s “For the Win” section and discussed a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On joining Total Divas:

“Honestly, you’re the first person that’s said that to me. I haven’t heard anything about that. … I think there’s a certain – not a whole lot – but a certain amount of mystery of me that I don’t really envision that as the best option for me to take part in. It’s a tremendous opportunity for those that do it, I just don’t know that it’s my thing. When I envisioned my life as a little girl, that was never in my horizons. I’m going to stay with what I want in the future. I don’t see that being reality TV.”

On James Ellsworth being involved in SmackDown Women’s Division feud:

“I think it’s been brilliant. He adds an extra layer of entertainment. He’s been crucial in helping move this storyline along. But I would love personally nothing more to drop the head off him and Beckplex him into a different town.”

On battling against Charlotte again:

“Eventually, I’d like to face her for a championship down the line. Hopefully, it will be me with the championship. I’ve never gotten to face her in a fair fight. She’s always had someone in her corner, whether it was Ric or Dana Brooke so it will be interesting to see how that will go. She’s here and on her own and going solo.”