Becky Lynch On Who Helped Push The Women’s MITB Idea

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On who came up with the Women’s MITB Ladder Match:

“I think it was one of the writers or Road Dogg. I can’t be a hundred percent sure but I just know that it was one of those things where it was, “Are we sure we can do this?”, and then I think seeing the caliber of talent we have on SmackDown, they were like, “Yes we can do this and yes it’s gonna be great!”

On her finisher and who named it:

“Actually, it was Goldust who came up with it. The name was something that Simon Gotch came up with. I was trying to figure out a name for it and he’s actually very good at wordplay, so he came up with that.”