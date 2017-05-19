Becky Lynch on Possibly Joining Total Divas

Becky Lynch addressed the rumors of becoming one of the latest WWE talents to join Total Divas in an interview with USA Today.

“Honestly, you’re the first person that’s said that to me. I haven’t heard anything about that. … I think there’s a certain – not a whole lot – but a certain amount of mystery of me that I don’t really envision that as the best option for me to take part in. It’s a tremendous opportunity for those that do it, I just don’t know that it’s my thing. When I envisioned my life as a little girl, that was never in my horizons. I’m going to stay with what I want in the future. I don’t see that being reality TV.”