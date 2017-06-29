Becky Lynch Talks WWE Brand Split, Female Royal Rumble, More

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with Amarillo Globe-News to help promote the upcoming SmackDown live event at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum on July 3rd.

How do you like the RAW-Smackdown brand split almost a year in?

“I love it. It’s brilliant. I think that Smackdown Live has thrived. I think before it was just a two hour repeat of what happened on RAW. You’d see the same people doing the same thing to evolve the story a little bit. Now we have an entirely different following and I maybe bias, but I think Smackdown Live is a better show. Maybe it’s the two-hour time slot, or the great writing and engaging stories. I can’t speak on RAW, because I can’t watch it because we’re doing shows like the one on that Monday in Amarillo.”

You think there is a chance the women get their own Royal Rumble at some point?

“I think there’ll definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it’s a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles. The sky is the limit.”