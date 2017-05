On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was speculated that The Revival were behind the attack on Enzo Amore from last night’s RAW that showed him on the ground, unconscious. Other wrestlers have been suggested such as Big Cass, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil, but Bryan Alvarez doesn’t think it’s either one of them.

Meltzer thinks WWE should have Enzo and Cass put Revival over more, and then have the tag team challenge the Hardys this summer.