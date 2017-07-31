Betting Odds Revealed For John Cena Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Betting odds have been released for tomorrow’s John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura match.

As noted, John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura will be the main event of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, the winner will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam. While the smart money still hasn’t come in yet, John Cena is currently favored at -160 while Nakamura is the underdog at +120.

The minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. If the number on the left of the fraction is greater than the number on the right, this indicates an underdog. The opposite is true for the favorite.