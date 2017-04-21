Betting Odds On Who Will Be Crowned WWE Champion Next

Thanks to betwrestling.com for sending these in:

Who will be the next Universal Champion?

Roman Reigns -250

Braun Strowman +175

Finn Balor +400

Samoa Joe +700

Seth Rollins +700

Bray Wyatt +1000

Dean Ambrose +1500

Jeff Hardy +1500

Matt Hardy +1700

The Miz +1700

Chris Jericho +2000

CM Punk +2500

The Rock +3300

Kurt Angle +5000

Triple H +5000

Who will be the next WWE Champion?

Baron Corbin +100

AJ Styles +200

Kevin Owens +200

Shinsuke Nakamura +350

Jinder Mahal +500

Sami Zayn +500

John Cena +1000

Dolph Ziggler +1500

Rusev +1500

CM Punk +2500

The Rock +3300