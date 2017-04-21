Betting Odds On Who Will Be Crowned WWE Champion Next

Thanks to betwrestling.com for sending these in:
Who will be the next Universal Champion?
Roman Reigns -250
Braun Strowman +175
Finn Balor +400
Samoa Joe +700
Seth Rollins +700
Bray Wyatt +1000
Dean Ambrose +1500
Jeff Hardy +1500
Matt Hardy +1700
The Miz +1700
Chris Jericho +2000
CM Punk +2500
The Rock +3300
Kurt Angle +5000
Triple H +5000
Who will be the next WWE Champion?
Baron Corbin +100
AJ Styles +200
Kevin Owens +200
Shinsuke Nakamura +350
Jinder Mahal +500
Sami Zayn +500
John Cena +1000
Dolph Ziggler +1500
Rusev +1500
CM Punk +2500
The Rock +3300