Big Cass On Leaving Enzo: ‘I Feel Like I Did The Right Thing”

– WWE Superstar Big Cass recently did a media call with Planeta Wrestling on a wide variety of topics, check out the highlight below:

On being portrayed as a bad guy after turning on Enzo Amore:

“I don’t see myself as a bad guy, I don’t know who portrays me as a bad guy, but the guy that walks out there every Monday now, Big Cass, he doesn’t think he’s a bad guy. I think that my cause is just and I feel like I did the right thing and I feel like anyone who disagrees with me – I feel like they’re stupid. They should understand the circumstances, they should understand what I’ve been through, they should understand what it’s like to have somebody hold them back and to constantly have to cover for somebody and to constantly have to help somebody out – it really affects your career and your progression.

“I feel like I did the right thing and I don’t think I’m a bad guy, if people want to look at me like a bad guy then that’s their agenda. But I’m not a bad guy and I don’t portray a bad guy, I portray myself and a guy that believes in his cause, and I think my cause is right. Look, I believe I’m right and I’m always going to believe I’m right. If people want to like it, that’s fine. If people want to hate it, that’s fine too cause I could care less what people think.

“But that’s who I am and that’s who Big Cass is, I feel like it was right for myself, I did what was right for my career, it was right in my mind in the interest of morals. So I feel like I’m right in this situation and moving forward I’m no bad guy, I’m not a good guy, I’m just Big Cass, man. I don’t portray anything but myself.”