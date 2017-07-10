Big Cass Says That He Can Beat Brock Lesnar

The Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass feud appears to be over, as Cass pretty much ran right through Enzo at Great Balls of Fire, and following the show, he called out the current Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

During Raw Talk — the Great Balls of Fire post-game show — Cass said that he can beat Brock Lesnar, and that he believes that he will be the next WWE Universal Champion.

“It would be a tough task to go up against The Beast, but if there’s anyone out there who can do it I think it’s me, and I think I can handle The Beast. I think I can go toe to toe with The Beast, and I think I can beat The Beast. I think I can be the Universal Champion. In fact, I think I am the next Universal Champion.”

It’s probably safe to say that WWE isn’t going with Brock Lesnar vs. Big Cass next, as Roman Reigns, despite his loss, will be getting the next shot at the Universal Championship.

As for what Big Cass will be up to at SummerSlam, well, there are a couple of options: Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, or Big Show. Sure, WWE could decide to book him against Enzo again, but there’s really no point in doing so.