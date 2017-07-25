Big Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

By
William Baker
-
0

– As seen on tonight’s SmackDown episode, General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that next Tuesday’s SmackDown from Cleveland will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for a future match at SummerSlam in Brooklyn on August 20th.

Check out video from tonight’s segment:

