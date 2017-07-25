Big Match Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

– As seen on tonight’s SmackDown episode, General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that next Tuesday’s SmackDown from Cleveland will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for a future match at SummerSlam in Brooklyn on August 20th.
Is @WWEDanielBryan the best GM EVER?!@JohnCena vs. @ShinsukeN NEXT WEEK on #SDLive, with the winner meeting @JinderMahal at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/VxwzFrUWnf
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017
As per #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan, @JohnCena & @ShinsukeN will go 1-on-1 NEXT WEEK for the right to challenge @JinderMahal at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/ui4SWl2hJ9
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2017