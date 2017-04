– Check out the updated line-up of matches that were announced at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings for Takeover Chicago, which takes place during WWE Backlash weekend:

* NXT Title Match

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

* Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

* Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka