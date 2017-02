Big Opener Set For WWE RAW Tonight

– Mike Rome announces that Samoa Joe will kick off tonight’s WWE RAW from Portland.

Joe will be signing his RAW contract.

As noted, tonight’s show will also feature an update on Seth Rollins’ injury, Bill Goldberg responding to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 33 challenge and Cesaro & Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.