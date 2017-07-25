Big Rematch Set For SmackDown, GoFundMe For Matt Cappotelli

– A GoFundMe account has been started for former Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer for a second time. Follow this link for more information including how to donate.

Matt Cappotelli is a 37 year old former WWE wrestler and Tough Enough 3 Champion, who is battling brain cancer for the second time in his young life. Back in 2006 he was diagnosed with a grade 2 glioma which ended his wrestling career. Most of the tumor was successfully removed in 2007. He was then treated with radiation and two years of chemotherapy.

Unfortunately, just last month, after nearly 10 years of being in remission, his brain tumor returned in a much more aggressive form. In June of 2017 it was discovered that Matt’s brain tumor has returned as a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme (GBM), which is the most aggressive and deadliest form of brain cancer.

He and his family are currently seeking out treatment options to help conquer the biggest battle of his life. Their strong faith in God has not wavered and has inspired thousands of people!

This GoFundMe has been created to assist the Cappotelli’s in that battle. Let’s go #TEAMCAPP!

– According to PWInsider.com, tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live may feature Shinsuke Nakamura versus Baron Corbin in a rematch from Sunday’s Battleground pay-per-view.