Big Show Ripped At Gym (Photo), New Female Recruits Video, Vince McMahon Praises XFL Director

– Seen below, three of the WWE Performance Center’s most highly touted recruits – Dori Prange, Kimberly Frankele and MaryKate Duignan Glidewell – explain what it means to finally sign WWE developmental contracts.

– Vince tweeted the following congratulations to director Charlie Ebersol. As a reminder, ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on Vince McMahon’s XFL will air tonight at 9pm EST.

– Big Show continues to show off his ripped results at gym as he prepares to wrestle Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33. He tweeted the following photo from the gym earlier today: