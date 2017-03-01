Big Show Shares Frustration About His WrestleMania Match, Working With Braun Strowman

– WWE Superstar The Big Show recently spoke with Sporting News on a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On his upcoming match against Shaquille O’Neal:

“It is a little frustrating because my contract ends in February 2018. So I don’t know what’s going to happen between now and then. I don’t know if there will be an opportunity for me next year at WrestleMania or not. I don’t know because there’s a lot of new Superstars breaking out and I’ve done my time. This was my perhaps my last opportunity to have a featured match at WrestleMania. And I would have had a good time working with Shaq.

“But this is a situation where, obviously, it’s above my pay grade. It’s between Shaq and WWE. Whatever their situation is, who knows. Either that or he say the fact that I was starting to get in really good shape and he got scared and decided that he wants to bail out. It’s real easy to talk about stepping in the ring but once you do actually step in the ring, it takes a lot of courage and mental fortitude to do what we do. I understand the fact that if it’s something that he doesn’t want to do, that he’s scared of, that’s fine but don’t put the blame on me because it isn’t me. Just own up to it and say you’re scared and that’s that.

“That’s just me talking trash. Shaq is one of the greatest big men of all-time in the NBA, without a doubt. I love him as a basketball player and he’s a really good dude. This is a little bit frustrating on my end because this is an important thing for me. At the same time, I know that if this opportunity doesn’t happen, I know that as long as I’ve been in this business I’m sure I can stir up trouble somehow at WrestleMania and get involved in something. There’s somewhere I can make an impact and make it memorable. And if it turns out that I don’t get to be in WrestleMania, at the same time, that’s OK too. I’ve been in a few memorable moments at WrestleMania and WrestleMania is a ‘Showcase of the Immortals’. The guys that are on there deserve to be on there, have worked hard to be on there, and are going to give the best show that they can. I’ll be there. Shaq lives in Orlando, right? I’ll drive over, show up. I’ve got three moves. I’ve said it before — I’ve got a headbutt, a chop, and a chokeslam. Show up and I’ll be more than happy to give you all three.”

On working with Braun Strowman:

“The thing is that a lot of us big guys can wrestle like the small guys but it doesn’t make sense if we’re wrestling a guy half our size. It doesn’t fit our gimmick. When I first started, I used to get yelled at for doing dropkicks off the top rope, for sunset flips, for all the stuff I could do because I was trying so hard to show my athleticism but the business did not want me to show my athleticism because it just wasn’t done. Years ago, I actually did some chain wrestling with Kane in one of our matches. Kane is one of the best big men of all-time. We’re all trained the same way. We all take hip tosses and backdrops and armdrags, we know top wristlocks, hammerlocks, headlocks, reversals, counters. We know all that stuff but we never get to use it. It like you spend so much time training to learn all this information. Then all of a sudden you realize that you’re not allowed to do any of that. It’s frustrating as a big guy. I think the opportunity I had with Braun, because our business is evolving, Vince (McMahon) has a different attitude with us big guys. He doesn’t want his big guys lumbering. He wants explosive, he wants intimidating and athletic. The old days of the old Andre (The Giant) stuff, Vince absolutely hates. You have to adapt and the fact that I was able to help Braun showcase what an amazing athlete he is and I can still stay the wily old veteran, I think it was a good combination for both of us. And it was nice to have somebody to work with. I hope I get to work with him again before I’m done and we get to expand on that a little bit.”

If he will break out a moonsault given his weight loss:

“I don’t think so. I don’t think anything going up to the top and me landing on the mat is good for me right now. I’d probably shatter like a porcelain vase. I’ve spent the past year trying to get over some hip injuries. I had a torn labrum in my hip. I’ve got a lot of miles on me. I’ve done five days a week for 22 years all over the world. Believe me, it’s a little snug for me to climb up there and do the moonsault. I don’t know. You never say never but I don’t think at this stage in my career, I don’t think it’s really warranted or needed. I think it would be better if Braun Strowman went up there and did a moonsault on me and showcased his athleticism. I’ve done everything I need to do in this business. I’ve had a great career and worked with the best this business has seen. I’m very thankful of that with no regrets. The time now is to help these younger guys establish who they are and let them take the reigns and to move forward. I’m just happy to still be on the road with the guys and help share stories and share knowledge with some of the younger guys so that maybe their path is a little bit easier than mind was.”