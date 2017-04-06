Big Show Upset About Braun Strowman Spot At WrestleMania 33

The latest episode X-Pac 12360 is now online, Ron Funches joins Sean Waltman and his crew for the show this week, which also featured highlights from the Kliq Q&A over the weekend. They sent us the following highlights below:

Sean on Undertaker’s Last Match

“It never even occurred to me as we were talking (Backstage at the Hall of Fame) and I still don’t think it. I still think he’s coming back. I’m sticking by that… He’s going to go in, he’s going to have that surgery (Hip replacement) and he’s going to feel good and he’s going to go, one, two, (Kick out of pin motion) not today!”

The Big Show Upset about the Braun Stroman Spot during Battle Royal

“Before thing was even over Big Show had a bunch of guys that were in the Battle Royal back in the back and he was going off… I think it was over the stuff with him and Stroman. Because they had a moment there and I think the moment got taken from them too quick.”

Ron Funches on a Queen of the Ring Tournament

“I want a full-fledged Queen of the Ring with Charlotte, Sasha, all those people where it’s like the same thing as the king of the ring but it’s with a lady. Seems like a no-brainer to me… You have the network they’re always doing these one-offs. I would love to do a one-off all women’s pay per view Queen of the Ring.” X-Pac asks, “With no men in the show insight anywhere?” Ron replies, “I mean referees. And just doing their regular thing… But every match in this tournament would be an all women’s show… If you are doing a UK tournament and you’re doing all these other things (Cruiser Weight Classic/ Upcoming Women’s Tournament) makes sense to me.”

One Night Only with The Kliq, Q&A: Who Would You Want to Wrestle on WWE’s Current Roster?

X-Pac: “I’m a big fan of Shinsuke Nakamura. Maybe back in my prime. I wouldn’t want to get anywhere near a ring he was in now…” and “…the guy my mouth would be watering over would be Braun Stroman.”

Kevin Nash: “I’d like to do the David and Goliath with Finn Balor.”

Scott Hall: “In my prime, I’d like to square up with Kevin Owens.”

Shawn Michaels: “Everybody’s heard mine, there’s a list of guys, AJ (Styles), Seth (Rollins), Kevin (Owens). To me, it’s all these new faces that is the whole joy of the stuff… I could do new and innovative stuff with each and every one of them.”

Sean on Seeing Joe Malenko

“I had not seen him in at least 25 years maybe more, Joe Malenko came to see me… put it this way man, it really made my day. It’s always great to see Dean (Malenko) I see him often… and I just had not seen Joe in forever. And he is the one that will kill you, man. That guy, he was Karl Gotch’s favorite student, he was his prized student, and that guy before there was all the MMA schools and guys doing MMA, there was no one like that guy (Joe Malenko) walking around. There were very few people on earth that could do what that guy did back then.”