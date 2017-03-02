Big Show’s Finest Hour

The 20th of February 2017 edition of Monday Night Raw, saw Big Show main event against the WWE’s rising giant, Braun Strowman. The match was action packed, filled with power moves and even athleticism you rarely ever see in a match featuring two giants like the Big Show and Braun Strowman. However, more than anything, it was the passing of the proverbial ‘torch’ as the Big Show did what every great wrestling veteran does, or should do; he helped create a new superstar.

Braun Strowman has been hand-picked to be “THE” giant of the WWE for many years to come (as mentioned in my article Braun Strowman: One Giant Step at a Time) and who better to help him achieve this spot than the giant he is replacing, The Big Show. Big Show has been the main giant of the WWE for nearly twenty years – his size, natural athleticism, and versatility has made him one of WWE’s most reliable performers and it is also the reason he has been a part of some of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

The match between Strowman and Big Show had been teased for weeks and fans were even given a little teaser when the two squared off in the Royal Rumble match, so by the time this match finally took place, the WWE fans were ready and excited to see the big men clash.

The match was given the main event spot and it delivered in a big way – Show had what could arguably be described as the finest hour of his career, as he expertly led the less experienced Strowman to a great match. Fans often get excited by the visual of two giants clashing; however, after the initial euphoria wears off, fans can lose interest. In this match, both Big Show and Strowman kept the fans engaged and excited, throughout.

The match had the two titans trading power moves and big punches, while also showcasing their incredible athleticism with Strowman doing a Shawn Michael like ‘kip up’ when he flipped up onto his feet as he lay on the ground. Big show being Strowman’s opponent, allowed Strowman to show fans this side of his wrestling, as he was the smaller man in this match and so, Strowman was not only able to impress the fans with his power, but also leave them in shock by performing a move some smaller superstars cannot even do.

Big Show being the larger of the two men, allowed Strowman to show fans moves he would not be able to perform against other opponents and Show also offered Strowman an opponent that fans finally viewed as his equal. Big Show is a legend and has been WWE’s destructive force for years, so when Strowman was able to absorb everything the Big Show hit him with (including Big Show’s KO punch) and come back to dish out his own beating, which left the seven-foot Big Show overwhelmed by the might of Braun Strowman, fans were made to believe in the “monster” Braun Strowman. Show was so battered that his last attempt at a chokeslam was brushed off by Strowman with ease and it was at that moment where Show relinquished his position as the WWE’s most dominant big man and handed it to the future, that being the “Monster among men” Braun Strowman.

This match was not only a passing of the torch, but it was also twenty plus years of talent coming together and being showcased in one match. Big Show showed his experience by helping establish Braun Strowman, by allowing Braun to display his skills and even some skills that fans had not seen before. Big Show led the way and was an example for fellow veterans and future superstars by helping cement Braun Strowman as the undisputed king of the big men and in doing so, Big Show has helped establish the future of the WWE. Big Show has had many great moments in his career, whether it was his debut in WCW where he dethroned the immortal Hulk Hogan to win the world championship or his Wrestlemania bout with Floyd Mayweather, but it is perhaps this match with Braun Strowman that will go down as Big Show’s finest hour in the squared circle.