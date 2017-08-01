Big Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

– As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature the highly anticipated John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match for the first time, and the winner will face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the WWE SummerSlam in Brooklyn on August 20th.

According to PWInsider, numerous backstage sources are reporting that the current plan is for Mahal to defend the title against Nakamura at SummerSlam later this month. Unfortunately for Cena fans, they won’t be seeing his reign as 17-time champion anytime soon.

The current line on Bet Wrestling has moved in favor of Nakamura for tonight, he’s now a huge favorite at -530, compared to Cena, who is an underdog at +350.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.