– WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg participated in a Twitter Q&A tp help promote his title defense against Brock Lesnar at tonight’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

Goldberg responded to a fan who asked, “What’s the plan after WrestleMania?”

“Taking a little time off to reflect then heading back to the gym,” Goldberg said.

