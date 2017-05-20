Billy Gunn Gets Heated When Asked About Being Fired! (Video)

– Former WWE star Billy Gunn recently spoke with GOProWrestling YouTube Channel at an independent show, check out the highlights below:

On his release from WWE:

“It’s a secret that everybody on the planet earth knows except for you. You just wanted to ask the question that I’ve never answered, and I am not going to answer it now.”

On The Rock’s success:

“The guy had it all. Did I know he would become this (A-List Movie Star)? No, but he had ‘it.’ When you look at people, there’s something about him whether you around him or see him and just go holy cow man that guy has everything, and he has made the most of it.”

On possibly returning to coaching:

“Sure I would. I love coaching. I had a great relationship with almost everybody in the (WWE) Performance Center.”

On his current relationship with Triple H:

“Define relationship? No, no, no. I text him, and his secretary texts me back. But that is all good. He is a busy guy.”