Billy Gunn Gets Heated With Interviewer

Former WWE star Billy Gunn gave an awkward interview with GO Pro Wrestling when being asked questions he did not like.

On Ripping ZZ during Tough Enough: “It is not that I did not like ZZ. I love ZZ. He is an awesome kid he is just lazy and I hate lazy. The only one that is allowed to be lazy is me. I think it was just a miscommunication. At that day and at that point in time he took me to my limit which is why I lost my cool. But when he is just sitting in the Tough Enough house and watching TV, then that’s not putting forth an effort (to train).”

On Being Fired by WWE In His Last Stint: “It’s a secret that everybody on the planet earth knows except for you. You just wanted to ask the question that I’ve never answered and I’m not going to answer it now.”

On his failed singles run in 1999: “Everybody always asks, “well don’t you wish you a world champion?” Hey, if it happened, it would’ve been great. I don’t have any complaints about my career. All I could do is when I look back, people can say I did his job and pretty good. I am not saying I was the best but I was just good at what I did and I did my job and I could not be happy with whether it came with championships or not.”

Memories of Chyna: “I don’t give a rats ass what anybody else thinks. Don’t care. She was one of my best friends in the business other than Brian (Road Dog). Chyna had her thing that she did and that does not make her any less of a person than what she was. She was super awesome.”

On Bart Gunn winning Brawl for All and Getting Set Up: “I told everyone he was going to win it but nobody believed me. Then you got set up for the Butterbean fight. To go in and find a real fighter what’s going to happen, right?! Bart is not a real fighter, he’s just a real tough son of a b****.”

On The Rock’s Hollywood success: “The guy had it all. Did I know he would become this (A List Movie Star)? No but he had ‘it.’ When you look at people, there’s something about him whether you around him or see him and just go holy cow man that guy has everything and he has made the most of it.”

On if he would return to WWE and his current relationship (or lack thereof) with Triple H today: “Sure I would. I love coaching. I had a great relationship with almost everybody in the (WWE) Performance Center. (And In regards to Triple H) Define relationship? No, no, no. I text him and his secretary texts me back. But that’s all good. He’s a busy guy.”